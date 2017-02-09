Charter Adds Call Center Jobs in Wisconsin
Charter announced this week it intends to add 200 new customer service jobs in Wisconsin in Q1 2017 in Appleton, Fond du Lac, and Milwaukee. The move is part of the operator's promised plans to step up hiring around the United States.
