Capital City Sunday
Sen. Chris Kapenga explained why he believes the state doesn't need to raise new tax revenues to pay for road improvements on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday. Members of the Wisconsin Congressional delegation are split over whether an investigation should be launched into what the White House knew about the events that led up to Monday's resignation by National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.
|Six Wolves Found Dead in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Mon
|vocal local
|31
|Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega...
|Feb 6
|Jo Ann
|1
|Can A Liberal Talk Station Survive In Trumpa s ...
|Feb 1
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin union membership continues to fall
|Jan 30
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po...
|Jan 29
|Solarman
|1
|J McCarthy
|Jan 25
|SirQwert
|1
