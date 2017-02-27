Candidates for Wisconsin superintendent face off at forum
Candidates to be Wisconsin's top education official will meet Monday for their first head-to-head forum since advancing from last week's primary election. The race to lead Wisconsin's Department of Public Instruction is proving to be feisty, with bribery allegations and accusations of improperly using work email to campaign.
