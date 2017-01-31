Can A Liberal Talk Station Survive In...

Can A Liberal Talk Station Survive In Trumpa s America?

Wisconsin will be home to a new liberal-leaning radio station starting today. Devil's Advocate Radio is buying WRRD-AM from Craig Karmazin's Good Karma Broadcasting.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,192

Lake Geneva, WI

#1 12 hrs ago
I wouldn't get too excited about this lefties.

It's a small low power station, not exactly like taking over WGN.

BTW, liberal talk radio is SO successful that 92.1 The Mic changed formats and is now Rewind 92.1.
