Birkebeiner set to weather on through warmth this Saturday
As Wisconsin goes through another warm winter, one of the state's signature snow events is making changes to adapt. The American Birkebeiner is set for Saturday in northern Wisconsin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wisconsin students demand free tuition for blac...
|Feb 18
|Sean Spicer
|4
|Six Wolves Found Dead in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Feb 13
|vocal local
|31
|read this if you're looking for a kinky woman!!
|Feb 6
|Nipples6280
|1
|Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega...
|Feb 6
|Jo Ann
|1
|Can A Liberal Talk Station Survive In Trumpa s ...
|Feb 1
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin union membership continues to fall
|Jan 30
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po...
|Jan 29
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC