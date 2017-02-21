Bipartisan support for Wisconsin bill helping terminally ill
Advocates for terminally ill patients in Wisconsin urged state lawmakers Wednesday to approve a bill that would allow the use of potentially life-saving experimental drugs that are still under federal review. But a lobbyist for the Wisconsin Medical Society, which represents doctors, warned that more quickly green-lighting such risky drugs could give terminally ill patients false hope and increase the chances of "snake oil salesmen" preying on the vulnerable.
