Bipartisan support for Wisconsin bill helping terminally ill

Advocates for terminally ill patients in Wisconsin urged state lawmakers Wednesday to approve a bill that would allow the use of potentially life-saving experimental drugs that are still under federal review. But a lobbyist for the Wisconsin Medical Society, which represents doctors, warned that more quickly green-lighting such risky drugs could give terminally ill patients false hope and increase the chances of "snake oil salesmen" preying on the vulnerable.

