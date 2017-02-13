Babies Are Suffering Opioid Withdrawa...

Babies Are Suffering Opioid Withdrawals At Record Rates

11 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

The rate of babies being born with opioid withdrawals is rising at an alarming pace in Wisconsin, largely due to heroin abuse crippling the state. The state Department of Health Services revealed the rate of babies born with neonatal abstinence syndrome more than quadrupled over the past decade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

