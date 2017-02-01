Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Exp...

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Expands its Medicaid Offerings to 24 Additional Wisconsin Counties

With the expansion, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Wisconsin will offer coverage options within the vast majority of counties in the state. )--Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Wisconsin announced today that it has received approval from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to expanded its Medicaid service offerings for BadgerCare Plus and Medicaid Supplemental Security Income to 24 additional counties in the state.

