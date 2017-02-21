All aboard from the east? Wisconsinites plot rail to Twin Cities
East metro residents who fight their way to work amid thousands of Wisconsin commuters may one day get a lift to work courtesy of a train coming out of the Badger State. The push for the line, fueled by business interests, is coming from the West Central Wisconsin Rail Coalition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wisconsin students demand free tuition for blac...
|Feb 18
|Sean Spicer
|4
|Six Wolves Found Dead in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Feb 13
|vocal local
|31
|read this if you're looking for a kinky woman!!
|Feb 6
|Nipples6280
|1
|Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega...
|Feb 6
|Jo Ann
|1
|Can A Liberal Talk Station Survive In Trumpa s ...
|Feb 1
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin union membership continues to fall
|Jan 30
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po...
|Jan 29
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC