Write-in candidate seeks to shape up superintendent race
A Racine high school teacher who says he has nothing to lose is mounting a long-shot write-in candidacy for Wisconsin state superintendent. Rick Melcher said Monday that he's fed up with how Gov. Scott Walker and Republican lawmakers have treated public schools in recent years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lake Michigan shipwreck graveyard nears federal...
|6 hr
|Sail
|1
|Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid...
|Mon
|BHM5267
|1
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Jan 7
|huntcoyotes
|108
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Jan 6
|Brian
|79
|Wisconsin Legislators Propose Dueling Bills Rel...
|Jan 6
|Brian
|3
|16 numbers that explain politics in 2016
|Jan 1
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Judge to hold hearing on stopping Wisconsin rec...
|Dec 13
|Go Blue Forever
|16
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC