Write-in candidate seeks to shape up ...

Write-in candidate seeks to shape up superintendent race

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

A Racine high school teacher who says he has nothing to lose is mounting a long-shot write-in candidacy for Wisconsin state superintendent. Rick Melcher said Monday that he's fed up with how Gov. Scott Walker and Republican lawmakers have treated public schools in recent years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lake Michigan shipwreck graveyard nears federal... 6 hr Sail 1
News Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid... Mon BHM5267 1
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Jan 7 huntcoyotes 108
News Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers Jan 6 Brian 79
News Wisconsin Legislators Propose Dueling Bills Rel... Jan 6 Brian 3
News 16 numbers that explain politics in 2016 Jan 1 Le Jimbo 4
News Judge to hold hearing on stopping Wisconsin rec... Dec 13 Go Blue Forever 16
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,182 • Total comments across all topics: 277,782,873

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC