With Obamacare repeal certain, Wisconsin experts say maintaining coverage levels the top priority
While the repeal of the Affordable Care Act appears all but certain on Capitol Hill, no one in Wisconsin's health care or insurance industry seems to have a clear idea of what will replace it. But all who participated in a forum on Obamacare repeal put on by Wisconsin Health News Thursday, agreed on the biggest thing state lawmakers in Washington and Madison need to consider.
