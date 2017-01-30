Wisconsin youth prison faces second f...

Wisconsin youth prison faces second federal lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

A former Wisconsin youth prison inmate has filed a federal lawsuit alleging staff ignored signs that she was contemplating suicide and failed to prevent her from hanging herself. The lawsuit, filed Monday, is the second federal action involving the prison in a week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wisconsin union membership continues to fall 22 hr BHM5267 1
News Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po... Sun Solarman 1
J McCarthy Jan 25 SirQwert 1
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Jan 21 Hilda 114
looking for jason novak Jan 16 AlainaW1226 1
News Lake Michigan shipwreck graveyard nears federal... Jan 10 Sail 1
News Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid... Jan 9 BHM5267 1
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Air France
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,369 • Total comments across all topics: 278,420,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC