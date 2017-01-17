Wisconsin Women Head to Washington to Voice Concerns about Trump Administration
Tens of thousands of people will cheer on Donald Trump as he takes the oath of office Friday in Washington, D.C. The Associated Press reports that the district's director of homeland security says officials expect 800,000 to 900,000 to attend. The capital could be just as packed the next day, as dozens of Trump protesters hold a huge march and rally.
