There are 1 comment on the WTAQ-AM Green Bay story from 22 hrs ago, titled Wisconsin union membership continues to fall. In it, WTAQ-AM Green Bay reports that:

According to a report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, only about 8.1 percent of public and private sector employees had union memberships in 2016, down from 8.3 percent in 2015. Overall, union membership in the state fell by about 4,000 workers during that time period.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

Lake Geneva, WI

#1 19 hrs ago
Halle-fricking-lujah!
