Wisconsin Supreme Court chief proposes pay hikes
The Wisconsin Supreme Court chief justice wants raises of more than $20,000 a year for herself and other judges, saying judicial pay in Wisconsin is among the lowest in the country. Chief Justice Pat Roggensack is asking Gov. Scott Walker to include a 16 percent pay hike in his upcoming budget proposal.
