Wisconsin man busted with 2,500 panfish: report
Fish all your life, and you may never get to be as good an angler as Wisconsin's Stanley Paalksnis, 73. Unfortunately, however, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says the fisherman used his skills to catch and hoard more than 2,000 bluegill, 400 perch and 80 crappie. Agents say Paalksnis told them they weren't "real law enforcement" and that "the only thing I hate more than game wardens is ."
