Wisconsin Legislators Propose Dueling Bills Related to Marijuana
There are 3 comments on the WUWM story from 10 hrs ago, titled Wisconsin Legislators Propose Dueling Bills Related to Marijuana. In it, WUWM reports that:
Marijuana is a hot topic again in the Wisconsin Legislature. A couple Republican state Senators said Thursday they'll introduce a bill to legalize possession of CBD oil, a marijuana extract used to treat seizures.
#1 1 hr ago
Ahhhh!!! Screw that! That sh!t won't get me high!
#2 1 hr ago
I want to be able to get my hands on some good edibles. Smoking all the time is becoming too much of a health risk.
#3 1 hr ago
Sen. Van Wanggard says about recreational legalization in Wisconsin:Â‘Â’Not in my lifetime''
Could someone please just kill him already then? It would totally be a win-win. He's nothing but a scumbag piece of sh!t tool for the Koch brothers anyways.
