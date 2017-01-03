Wisconsin Legislators Propose Dueling...

Wisconsin Legislators Propose Dueling Bills Related to Marijuana

There are 3 comments on the WUWM story from 10 hrs ago, titled Wisconsin Legislators Propose Dueling Bills Related to Marijuana. In it, WUWM reports that:

Marijuana is a hot topic again in the Wisconsin Legislature. A couple Republican state Senators said Thursday they'll introduce a bill to legalize possession of CBD oil, a marijuana extract used to treat seizures.

Brian

Racine, WI

#1 1 hr ago
Ahhhh!!! Screw that! That sh!t won't get me high!
Brian

Racine, WI

#2 1 hr ago
I want to be able to get my hands on some good edibles. Smoking all the time is becoming too much of a health risk.
Brian

Racine, WI

#3 1 hr ago
Sen. Van Wanggard says about recreational legalization in Wisconsin:Â‘Â’Not in my lifetime''
Could someone please just kill him already then? It would totally be a win-win. He's nothing but a scumbag piece of sh!t tool for the Koch brothers anyways.
