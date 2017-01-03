Wisconsin football recruiting: OL Jos...

Wisconsin football recruiting: OL Josh Seltzner commits to Badgers as preferred walk-on

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Bucky's 5th Quarter

Back in July, WisSports.net's Travis Wilson reported Seltzner received a preferred walk-on offer along with current UW preferred walk-on commits Hunter Johnson , Jake Collinsworth and Michael Balistreri . BadgerBlitz.com's Jon McNamara confirmed Seltzner's status of walking on Thursday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bucky's 5th Quarter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? 6 hr huntcoyotes 108
News Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers 15 hr Brian 79
News Wisconsin Legislators Propose Dueling Bills Rel... 18 hr Brian 3
News 16 numbers that explain politics in 2016 Jan 1 Le Jimbo 4
News Judge to hold hearing on stopping Wisconsin rec... Dec 13 Go Blue Forever 16
News Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker still hopeful t... (Jan '11) Dec 10 Molly Sims 3
News Michigan recount now in doubt; Pennsylvania set... Dec 9 Kellyanne 5
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,650 • Total comments across all topics: 277,688,699

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC