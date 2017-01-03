Wisconsin football recruiting: OL Josh Seltzner commits to Badgers as preferred walk-on
Back in July, WisSports.net's Travis Wilson reported Seltzner received a preferred walk-on offer along with current UW preferred walk-on commits Hunter Johnson , Jake Collinsworth and Michael Balistreri . BadgerBlitz.com's Jon McNamara confirmed Seltzner's status of walking on Thursday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bucky's 5th Quarter.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|6 hr
|huntcoyotes
|108
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|15 hr
|Brian
|79
|Wisconsin Legislators Propose Dueling Bills Rel...
|18 hr
|Brian
|3
|16 numbers that explain politics in 2016
|Jan 1
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Judge to hold hearing on stopping Wisconsin rec...
|Dec 13
|Go Blue Forever
|16
|Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker still hopeful t... (Jan '11)
|Dec 10
|Molly Sims
|3
|Michigan recount now in doubt; Pennsylvania set...
|Dec 9
|Kellyanne
|5
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC