Wisconsin federal health plan signups...

Wisconsin federal health plan signups less than year ago

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Washington Times

With still a month to go, the number of Wisconsin residents signing up for federal health plans is about 50,000 less than last year. Federal data shows nearly 173,800 people have signed up in Wisconsin as of Dec. 19, including more than 67,800 in Milwaukee County, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 numbers that explain politics in 2016 Jan 1 Le Jimbo 4
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Dec 27 lllolllvlllolll 98
News Judge to hold hearing on stopping Wisconsin rec... Dec 13 Go Blue Forever 16
News Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers Dec 12 Not my President 78
News Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker still hopeful t... (Jan '11) Dec 10 Molly Sims 3
News Michigan recount now in doubt; Pennsylvania set... Dec 9 Kellyanne 5
News Why are people giving Jill Stein millions of do... Dec 5 spud 41
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,954 • Total comments across all topics: 277,588,658

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC