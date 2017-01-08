Wisconsin farmland values steady as Midwest sees declines
Wisconsin Public Radio reports that nearly every state in the region saw decreases to farmland values last year because of low commodity prices. Iowa's land values fell for the third year in a row, an issue the state hasn't encountered since the 1980s.
