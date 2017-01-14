Wisconsin DNR chief urges against breakup of her agency

DNR Secretary Cathy Stepp tells the Wisconsin State Journal she'd be pleased if the Legislature gives her department a chance to implement its reorganization plan before acting on a proposal to scatter its programs among five other state agencies. Stepp says the reorganization resulted from more than 18 months of planning, and calls for wide-ranging changes aimed at cutting costs and making the DNR more effective by consolidating functions.

