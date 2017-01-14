Wisconsin DNR chief urges against bre...

Wisconsin DNR chief urges against breakup of her agency

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WAOW

DNR Secretary Cathy Stepp tells the Wisconsin State Journal she'd be pleased if the Legislature gives her department a chance to implement its reorganization plan before acting on a proposal to scatter its programs among five other state agencies. Stepp says the reorganization resulted from more than 18 months of planning, and calls for wide-ranging changes aimed at cutting costs and making the DNR more effective by consolidating functions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lake Michigan shipwreck graveyard nears federal... Jan 10 Sail 1
News Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid... Jan 9 BHM5267 1
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Jan 7 huntcoyotes 108
News Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers Jan 6 Brian 79
News Wisconsin Legislators Propose Dueling Bills Rel... Jan 6 Brian 3
News 16 numbers that explain politics in 2016 Jan 1 Le Jimbo 4
News Judge to hold hearing on stopping Wisconsin rec... Dec '16 Go Blue Forever 16
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Cuba
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,073 • Total comments across all topics: 277,936,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC