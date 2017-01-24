Wisconsin Democrats: County websites were hacked

Mary Ginnebaugh, chairwoman of the 8th Congressional District and Brown County parties, told USA Today-Network Wisconsin for a story Monday that the Winnebago County party first noticed a problem with their website in November after the election. A consultant discovered party sites for Winnebago, Marinette, Shawano, Oconto, Kewaunee, Calumet, Brown and the 8th Congressional District all were hacked.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.