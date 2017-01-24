Wisconsin Democrats: County websites were hacked
Mary Ginnebaugh, chairwoman of the 8th Congressional District and Brown County parties, told USA Today-Network Wisconsin for a story Monday that the Winnebago County party first noticed a problem with their website in November after the election. A consultant discovered party sites for Winnebago, Marinette, Shawano, Oconto, Kewaunee, Calumet, Brown and the 8th Congressional District all were hacked.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Jan 21
|Hilda
|114
|looking for jason novak
|Jan 16
|AlainaW1226
|1
|Lake Michigan shipwreck graveyard nears federal...
|Jan 10
|Sail
|1
|Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid...
|Jan 9
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Jan 6
|Brian
|79
|Wisconsin Legislators Propose Dueling Bills Rel...
|Jan 6
|Brian
|3
|16 numbers that explain politics in 2016
|Jan 1
|Le Jimbo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC