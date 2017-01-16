Wisconsin City at forefront of 'water...

Wisconsin City at forefront of 'water wars'

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

This city has become the battleground for one of North America's fiercest water wars, one that is taking the Great Lakes region into more uncharted legal territory in 2017. A council of eight gubernatorial-level officials in charge of the landmark Great Lakes-St.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lake Michigan shipwreck graveyard nears federal... Jan 10 Sail 1
News Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid... Jan 9 BHM5267 1
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Jan 7 huntcoyotes 108
News Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers Jan 6 Brian 79
News Wisconsin Legislators Propose Dueling Bills Rel... Jan 6 Brian 3
News 16 numbers that explain politics in 2016 Jan 1 Le Jimbo 4
News Judge to hold hearing on stopping Wisconsin rec... Dec '16 Go Blue Forever 16
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,179 • Total comments across all topics: 277,947,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC