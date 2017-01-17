Wisconsin agencies deleting talk of human-caused climate change from...
According to local news reports, both the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Public Service Commission have either altered or removed web pages devoted to global warming in recent months. And some of these changes suggest the existence of a scientific debate about the causes of climate change.
