Wis. VA Doctor, Nicknamed 'Candy Man,' To Surrender License
A former Tomah Veterans Administration Medical Center doctor accused of overprescribing opioids has agreed to surrender his medical license, documents released Wednesday show. David Houlihan signed an agreement with the state Department of Safety and Professional Services on Jan. 10, the documents show.
