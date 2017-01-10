Winter Weather Advisory in effect for southern Wisconsin
The National Weather Service says the advisory goes until 10:00 a.m. for these counties in the WKOW viewing area: Dane, Columbia, Sauk, Jefferson, Green, Rock, Walworth, Marquette, Lafayette, Dodge and Iowa. The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect a bit longer, until 6:00 p.m., for these counties: Jueanu, Adams, Grant, Crawford, Richland.
