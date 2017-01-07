WI Proposal: Parents could ask for st...

WI Proposal: Parents could ask for students to be drug tested

Read more: WKOW-TV

A state lawmaker plans to introduce legislation that would require high schools in Wisconsin to test students for drugs if their parents request it. Some legislators and school administrators resisted a proposal from Rep. Joel Kleefisch last year for statewide random drug testing of students participating in extracurricular activities or parking a vehicle on school property.

