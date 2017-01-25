What will it take for a progressive to win the governor's race in Wisconsin?
At a time where the state Legislature and federal government is entirely Republican-controlled, a panel of state representatives and experts came together Tuesday evening to discuss the overarching question of whether or not a Madison progressive can win the next governor's race. The panel, hosted by The Capitol Times at at High Noon Saloon, discussed what it means to be a progressive, examined the political scene of Wisconsin and what it takes to be successful in the new political environment.
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Jan 21
|Hilda
|114
|looking for jason novak
|Jan 16
|AlainaW1226
|1
|Lake Michigan shipwreck graveyard nears federal...
|Jan 10
|Sail
|1
|Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid...
|Jan 9
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Jan 6
|Brian
|79
|Wisconsin Legislators Propose Dueling Bills Rel...
|Jan 6
|Brian
|3
|16 numbers that explain politics in 2016
|Jan 1
|Le Jimbo
|4
