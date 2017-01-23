Walters: Walker campaign raises recor...

Walters: Walker campaign raises record amount of cash

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Here's one more way Republican Gov. Scott Walker made Wisconsin history: His four campaigns - three for governor and one for President - raised a record $100 million between 2009 and 2016. When Walker's presidential campaign paid off its debt by Dec. 31, partly by getting vendors to take a 10 percent haircut on what they were owed, it offered a new glimpse at fundraising by the 49-year-old governor who plans to seek a third term next year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Jan 21 Hilda 114
looking for jason novak Jan 16 AlainaW1226 1
News Lake Michigan shipwreck graveyard nears federal... Jan 10 Sail 1
News Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid... Jan 9 BHM5267 1
News Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers Jan 6 Brian 79
News Wisconsin Legislators Propose Dueling Bills Rel... Jan 6 Brian 3
News 16 numbers that explain politics in 2016 Jan 1 Le Jimbo 4
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,855 • Total comments across all topics: 278,183,809

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC