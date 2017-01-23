Walters: Walker campaign raises record amount of cash
Here's one more way Republican Gov. Scott Walker made Wisconsin history: His four campaigns - three for governor and one for President - raised a record $100 million between 2009 and 2016. When Walker's presidential campaign paid off its debt by Dec. 31, partly by getting vendors to take a 10 percent haircut on what they were owed, it offered a new glimpse at fundraising by the 49-year-old governor who plans to seek a third term next year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Jan 21
|Hilda
|114
|looking for jason novak
|Jan 16
|AlainaW1226
|1
|Lake Michigan shipwreck graveyard nears federal...
|Jan 10
|Sail
|1
|Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid...
|Jan 9
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Jan 6
|Brian
|79
|Wisconsin Legislators Propose Dueling Bills Rel...
|Jan 6
|Brian
|3
|16 numbers that explain politics in 2016
|Jan 1
|Le Jimbo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC