Walker says fighting additions helps economy
Gov. Scott Walker says part of the goal of his push to fight prescription drug and heroin addiction in Wisconsin is to get more people clean and in the workforce. Walker delivered the message in a speech Thursday to the Wisconsin Bankers Association.
