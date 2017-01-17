W. Wis. man sets off explosion in apa...

W. Wis. man sets off explosion in apartment, is killed

12 hrs ago

A man threatening to blow up others in his western Wisconsin apartment complex set off an explosion and was killed Sunday, authorities said. The building in the 1000 block of S. Main Street in Rice Lake had been evacuated late Sunday before the blast, according to police.

