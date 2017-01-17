Volunteer workdays help burn calories...

Volunteer workdays help burn calories while caring for state natural areas

Looking to make good on your new year's resolutions to get outside and get more exercise? Join in volunteer workdays at more than two dozen state natural areas to help care for and enjoy some of Wisconsin's most pristine public lands. Enjoy spectacular views of the Mississippi River while helping these volunteers care for Maiden Rock Bluff State Natural Area in Pepin County.

