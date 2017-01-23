U.S. city defends plan to draw water ...

U.S. city defends plan to draw water from Great Lakes in face of opposition

There are 1 comment on the Truro Daily News story from 9 hrs ago, titled U.S. city defends plan to draw water from Great Lakes in face of opposition. In it, Truro Daily News reports that:

An American city is defending its plan to draw water from the Great Lakes, saying Canadian and U.S. mayors trying to block the move should be ignored. The Wisconsin city of Waukesha argues a decision last year that gave it permission to pipe water from Lake Michigan was error-free, protects the environment and does not need to be revisited in any way.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Truro Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
mite get worse

Pickering, Canada

#1 9 hrs ago
http://www.topix.com/world/canada/2017/01/pip...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Jan 21 Hilda 114
looking for jason novak Jan 16 AlainaW1226 1
News Lake Michigan shipwreck graveyard nears federal... Jan 10 Sail 1
News Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid... Jan 9 BHM5267 1
News Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers Jan 6 Brian 79
News Wisconsin Legislators Propose Dueling Bills Rel... Jan 6 Brian 3
News 16 numbers that explain politics in 2016 Jan 1 Le Jimbo 4
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,383 • Total comments across all topics: 278,225,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC