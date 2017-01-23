U.S. city defends plan to draw water from Great Lakes in face of opposition
There are 1 comment on the Truro Daily News story from 9 hrs ago, titled U.S. city defends plan to draw water from Great Lakes in face of opposition. In it, Truro Daily News reports that:
An American city is defending its plan to draw water from the Great Lakes, saying Canadian and U.S. mayors trying to block the move should be ignored. The Wisconsin city of Waukesha argues a decision last year that gave it permission to pipe water from Lake Michigan was error-free, protects the environment and does not need to be revisited in any way.
