Two Badgers claim two of the Big Ten's top three Hockey stars
Wisconsin's Seamus Malone and Luke Kunin were named the Big Ten's first and third stars of the week for their performances in last weekend's sweep of Michigan State at the Kohl Center. Malone was named the first start of the week after a goal and two assists during the series.
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lake Michigan shipwreck graveyard nears federal...
|Tue
|Sail
|1
|Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid...
|Mon
|BHM5267
|1
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Jan 7
|huntcoyotes
|108
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Jan 6
|Brian
|79
|Wisconsin Legislators Propose Dueling Bills Rel...
|Jan 6
|Brian
|3
|16 numbers that explain politics in 2016
|Jan 1
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Judge to hold hearing on stopping Wisconsin rec...
|Dec 13
|Go Blue Forever
|16
