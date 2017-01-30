TV tonight: The Bachelor's vicious bl...

TV tonight: The Bachelor's vicious blowout; Gotham's winter finale

"The Bachelor" : A vicious argument between Corinne and Taylor rages on just before the rose ceremony in Wisconsin. When the dust settles and the roses are all awarded, two heartbroken women are sent home.

