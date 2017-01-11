Tread Carefully if Stripping Employees of Their Pay
Stevens v. Oval Office [hat tip: Walter Olson's Overlawyered ] poses an interesting question - is it ever permissible to dock an employee's pay for disciplinary reasons? The fact that the plaintiffs are adult dancers docked for rule infractions such as "failing to fully remove all clothing, except for underwear, by the end of the first song when dancing on stage" doesn't dissuade interest, either.
