Train smashes into semi at crossing
A double-decker passenger train slammed into a tractor trailer in Utah on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Police are investigating why the crossing signals didn't activate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|J McCarthy
|16 hr
|SirQwert
|1
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Jan 21
|Hilda
|114
|looking for jason novak
|Jan 16
|AlainaW1226
|1
|Lake Michigan shipwreck graveyard nears federal...
|Jan 10
|Sail
|1
|Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid...
|Jan 9
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Jan 6
|Brian
|79
|Wisconsin Legislators Propose Dueling Bills Rel...
|Jan 6
|Brian
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC