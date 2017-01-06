Timber company promises to preserve wetlands in sand project
A timber company subsidiary looking to build sand processing facilities in western Wisconsin is promising to preserve and restore about 375 acres of wetlands on one of the sites. Meteor Timber wants to build a sand mine in Jackson County and a sand processing plant and railroad spur in Monroe County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|12 hr
|huntcoyotes
|108
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|21 hr
|Brian
|79
|Wisconsin Legislators Propose Dueling Bills Rel...
|Fri
|Brian
|3
|16 numbers that explain politics in 2016
|Jan 1
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Judge to hold hearing on stopping Wisconsin rec...
|Dec 13
|Go Blue Forever
|16
|Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker still hopeful t... (Jan '11)
|Dec 10
|Molly Sims
|3
|Michigan recount now in doubt; Pennsylvania set...
|Dec 9
|Kellyanne
|5
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC