Timber company promises to preserve w...

Timber company promises to preserve wetlands in sand project

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WAOW

A timber company subsidiary looking to build sand processing facilities in western Wisconsin is promising to preserve and restore about 375 acres of wetlands on one of the sites. Meteor Timber wants to build a sand mine in Jackson County and a sand processing plant and railroad spur in Monroe County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? 12 hr huntcoyotes 108
News Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers 21 hr Brian 79
News Wisconsin Legislators Propose Dueling Bills Rel... Fri Brian 3
News 16 numbers that explain politics in 2016 Jan 1 Le Jimbo 4
News Judge to hold hearing on stopping Wisconsin rec... Dec 13 Go Blue Forever 16
News Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker still hopeful t... (Jan '11) Dec 10 Molly Sims 3
News Michigan recount now in doubt; Pennsylvania set... Dec 9 Kellyanne 5
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,154 • Total comments across all topics: 277,697,434

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC