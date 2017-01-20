Three central Wisconsin schools nominated for national honor
Mountain Bay Elementary School in Weston, Phillips Elementary School in Phillips and Robinson Elementary School in Laona were all nominated for the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program. "The Blue Ribbon Schools program recognizes the hard work of students, educators, families, and communities in striving for solid student academic achievement," Evers said.
