The Latest: Wisconsin Democrats in Congress blast Trump
University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank is calling for President Donald Trump to reconsider his travel ban affecting seven predominantly Muslim countries. Blank said in a statement Monday that the order affects the university's "researchers, scholars, students, and staff who are essential to our goals of providing a world-class education."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wisconsin union membership continues to fall
|3 hr
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po...
|18 hr
|Solarman
|1
|J McCarthy
|Jan 25
|SirQwert
|1
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Jan 21
|Hilda
|114
|looking for jason novak
|Jan 16
|AlainaW1226
|1
|Lake Michigan shipwreck graveyard nears federal...
|Jan 10
|Sail
|1
|Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid...
|Jan 9
|BHM5267
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC