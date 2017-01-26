The Latest: Wisconsin Democrats in Co...

The Latest: Wisconsin Democrats in Congress blast Trump

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank is calling for President Donald Trump to reconsider his travel ban affecting seven predominantly Muslim countries. Blank said in a statement Monday that the order affects the university's "researchers, scholars, students, and staff who are essential to our goals of providing a world-class education."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wisconsin union membership continues to fall 3 hr BHM5267 1
News Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po... 18 hr Solarman 1
J McCarthy Jan 25 SirQwert 1
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Jan 21 Hilda 114
looking for jason novak Jan 16 AlainaW1226 1
News Lake Michigan shipwreck graveyard nears federal... Jan 10 Sail 1
News Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid... Jan 9 BHM5267 1
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,918 • Total comments across all topics: 278,396,705

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC