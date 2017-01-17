The Latest: New Wisconsin budget projections coming
The Republican co-chair of the Wisconsin Legislature's budget-writing committee says highly anticipated new revenue estimates will bring good news for the state. State Rep. John Nygren tells The Associated Press that the highly anticipated estimates from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau would be released Wednesday.
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Tue
|huntcoyotes
|113
|looking for jason novak
|Mon
|AlainaW1226
|1
|Lake Michigan shipwreck graveyard nears federal...
|Jan 10
|Sail
|1
|Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid...
|Jan 9
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Jan 6
|Brian
|79
|Wisconsin Legislators Propose Dueling Bills Rel...
|Jan 6
|Brian
|3
|16 numbers that explain politics in 2016
|Jan 1
|Le Jimbo
|4
