Tammy Baldwin's Sexual Orientation At...

Tammy Baldwin's Sexual Orientation Attacked By Group Trying To Draft Sheriff David Clarke

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Switched

A super PAC trying to draft Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke for a Senate bid is attacking the sexual orientation of Sen. Tammy Baldwin , who is up for reelection in 2018. Baldwin sent out a fundraising email in response mentioning the attacks , writing, "Of course, they didn't challenge my policies or try to question my record of fighting for Wisconsinites.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wisconsin union membership continues to fall Mon BHM5267 1
News Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po... Sun Solarman 1
J McCarthy Jan 25 SirQwert 1
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Jan 21 Hilda 114
looking for jason novak Jan 16 AlainaW1226 1
News Lake Michigan shipwreck graveyard nears federal... Jan 10 Sail 1
News Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid... Jan 9 BHM5267 1
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,072 • Total comments across all topics: 278,443,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC