STUDY: Major Wisconsin Newspapers Failed To Contextualize The Impact Of ACA Repeal
Republicans are pushing forward with a repeal of the Affordable Care Act , with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan leading the charge. The top Wisconsin newspapers have largely failed to convey the impact of repeal on Wisconsin residents on a variety of crucial metrics, with little to no mention of the impact on women and minority communities and insufficient contextualization of the potentially devastating changes to Medicare and Medicaid.
