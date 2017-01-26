Student guilty of black church arsons...

Student guilty of black church arsons wants pro-white group

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

A University of Wisconsin-Madison student who once served prison time for setting fires at two predominantly black churches is recruiting on campus for a local chapter of a national pro-white party, enraging students searching for ways to improve race relations. Daniel Dropik, 33, said frustration over the Black Lives Matter movement's presence on campus and university courses examining white and male privilege led him to start a local chapter of the American Freedom Party.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
J McCarthy Wed SirQwert 1
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Jan 21 Hilda 114
looking for jason novak Jan 16 AlainaW1226 1
News Lake Michigan shipwreck graveyard nears federal... Jan 10 Sail 1
News Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid... Jan 9 BHM5267 1
News Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers Jan 6 Brian 79
News Wisconsin Legislators Propose Dueling Bills Rel... Jan 6 Brian 3
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,235 • Total comments across all topics: 278,302,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC