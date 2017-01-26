Student guilty of black church arsons wants pro-white group
A University of Wisconsin-Madison student who once served prison time for setting fires at two predominantly black churches is recruiting on campus for a local chapter of a national pro-white party, enraging students searching for ways to improve race relations. Daniel Dropik, 33, said frustration over the Black Lives Matter movement's presence on campus and university courses examining white and male privilege led him to start a local chapter of the American Freedom Party.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|J McCarthy
|Wed
|SirQwert
|1
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Jan 21
|Hilda
|114
|looking for jason novak
|Jan 16
|AlainaW1226
|1
|Lake Michigan shipwreck graveyard nears federal...
|Jan 10
|Sail
|1
|Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid...
|Jan 9
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Jan 6
|Brian
|79
|Wisconsin Legislators Propose Dueling Bills Rel...
|Jan 6
|Brian
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC