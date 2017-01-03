Student: Girl slammed to ground was trying to break up fight

The Latest on the federal sentencing of Dylann Roof in the deaths of nine people at a South Carolina church : The Latest on the federal sentencing of Dylann Roof in the deaths of nine people at a South Carolina church : A school resource officer in North Carolina has been placed on leave after a brief video posted online shows him picking up and slamming a female high school student to the ground. A student who was slammed to the ground by a police officer at a North Carolina high school was trying to break up a fight involving her sister, said the 15-year-old who posted video of the incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.