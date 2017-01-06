Store manager relieved after man is a...

Store manager relieved after man is arrested in multi state chainsaw burglaries

14 hrs ago Read more: WAOW

A store manager in Boscobel is relieved to hear a man is in custody in connection to a string of store burglaries across Wisconsin. "It's like ok, we can kind of take a deep breath and bring business back to usual, don't have to keep watching everybody," said Gasser's True Value Store Manager Robert Stenner, who put up a series of photos around his store of the suspect who was caught stealing Stihl-branded chainsaws in Wisconsin.

