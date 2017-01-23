State agency highlights climate change, 2 others ignore
While two Wisconsin state agencies have scrubbed references to climate change from their web sites, the Division of Emergency Management has released new information on global warming and its effects on the state. The information is a departure from how the Department of Natural Resources and state Public Service Commission have handled climate change on their websites.
