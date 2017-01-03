State Agencies Join Governor Walker's...

State Agencies Join Governor Walker's Efforts to Combat Opioid Abuse in Wisconsin

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Weekend

Yesterday, Governor Scott Walker issued Executive Order #228 which directs several state agencies to take action against opioid abuse in Wisconsin. The executive order calls on resources from the Department of Administration , Department of Children and Families , Department of Corrections , Department of Health Services , Department of Safety and Professional Services , Department of Workforce Development , Department of Veterans Affairs , Commissioner of Insurance , and Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority , as well as the Governor's Task Force on Opioid Abuse which is Co-Chaired by Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch and State Representative John Nygren.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers 6 hr Brian 79
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? 6 hr Brian 107
News Wisconsin Legislators Propose Dueling Bills Rel... 9 hr Brian 3
News 16 numbers that explain politics in 2016 Jan 1 Le Jimbo 4
News Judge to hold hearing on stopping Wisconsin rec... Dec 13 Go Blue Forever 16
News Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker still hopeful t... (Jan '11) Dec 10 Molly Sims 3
News Michigan recount now in doubt; Pennsylvania set... Dec 9 Kellyanne 5
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,784 • Total comments across all topics: 277,679,143

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC