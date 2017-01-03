State Agencies Join Governor Walker's Efforts to Combat Opioid Abuse in Wisconsin

Yesterday, Governor Scott Walker issued Executive Order #228 which directs several state agencies to take action against opioid abuse in Wisconsin. The executive order calls on resources from the Department of Administration , Department of Children and Families , Department of Corrections , Department of Health Services , Department of Safety and Professional Services , Department of Workforce Development , Department of Veterans Affairs , Commissioner of Insurance , and Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority , as well as the Governor's Task Force on Opioid Abuse which is Co-Chaired by Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch and State Representative John Nygren.

