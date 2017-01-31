Son charged in fatal stabbing of congressional aide
Murder charges have been filed against the son of a slain woman who worked as an aide to Illinois Congressman Dan Lipinski. Oak Lawn police say Steven Chmela waived extradition from Wisconsin, where he had been held on a murder warrant since Jan. 12. The 27-year-old Chmela is charged in the death of Marianne Viverito.
