Son charged in fatal stabbing of cong...

Son charged in fatal stabbing of congressional aide

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Murder charges have been filed against the son of a slain woman who worked as an aide to Illinois Congressman Dan Lipinski. Oak Lawn police say Steven Chmela waived extradition from Wisconsin, where he had been held on a murder warrant since Jan. 12. The 27-year-old Chmela is charged in the death of Marianne Viverito.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Can A Liberal Talk Station Survive In Trumpa s ... 51 min BHM5267 1
News Wisconsin union membership continues to fall Mon BHM5267 1
News Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po... Sun Solarman 1
J McCarthy Jan 25 SirQwert 1
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Jan 21 Hilda 114
looking for jason novak Jan 16 AlainaW1226 1
News Lake Michigan shipwreck graveyard nears federal... Jan 10 Sail 1
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,315 • Total comments across all topics: 278,452,108

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC