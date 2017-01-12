Sleet makes travel a hazard in county
The National Weather Service in Sullivan issued a winter weather advisory for parts of the Badger State, including in Jefferson and Walworth counties. The mix of freezing rain was expected to continue into toA night in southeastern Wisconsin, with ice accumulation of a light glaze up to a quarter-inch and sleet and snow accumulations of less than one inch expected.
